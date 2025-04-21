Significat Rainfall Expected (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

3:13 AM EDT Monday 21 April 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Significant rainfall possible. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

What:

Rainfall totals of 15 to 25 mm.

When:

Beginning this morning and continuing into tonight.

Rainfall may be mixed with snow at times for areas northeast of Lake Superior.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads is possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.