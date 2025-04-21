Winter weather travel advisory (White River – Dubreuilville)

3:13 AM EDT Monday 21 April 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Locally higher amounts may be possible for some areas.

Reduced visibility in heavy, wet snow.

When:

Beginning this morning and continuing into tonight.

A low pressure system will bring snow to the area beginning this morning. Temperatures will hover close to the freezing mark meaning snowfall will be wet in nature or mixed with rain at times. Areas further south towards Lake Superior may see more rain, limiting snowfall amounts. There is potential that some areas could exceed 10 cm of snowfall, particularly the Manitouwadge – Hornepayne region, including Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.