Mix of Rain & Snow Expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

3:13 AM EDT Monday 21 April 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

A mix of rain and snow expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

What:

Rainfall totals of 15 to 25 mm.

Snowfall accumulations near 5 cm.

When: Beginning this morning and continuing into tonight.

Rain mixed with snow will begin this morning, transitioning to rain quickly for eastern portions of the region. The most significant rainfall is expected for these eastern areas, including Wawa.

Areas west of Wawa will see a mix of rain and snow throughout the day, with snowfall amounts near 5 cm possible. By this evening, precipitation will change to snow for all areas. Localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads is possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.