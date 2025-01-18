SUMI, Ruth Rumiko

Ruth Rumiko Sumi (née Ura), born August 11, 1940, passed away on January 11, 2025 surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born in Mission, BC, but a couple of years after her birth Ruth’s family, as with most others of Japanese descent living on the West Coast of Canada during World War II, moved eastward. After spending a few years in southern Alberta, Ruth’s family eventually settled in Leamington, Ontario.

Ruth and her two siblings, Marjorie and Richard “Dick”, were raised by their parents, Ayako and Tsumoru Ura, who, like other immigrants of their generation, did what they could to create a comfortable life and opportunities for their children. As a result of their hard work Ruth was able to attend the University of Windsor and then the University of Toronto, where she obtained degrees in nursing and in public health.

Ruth married Charles “Chuck” Sumi in 1965, and they quickly moved from Toronto to Kenora, Ontario where Ruth worked as a nurse until their children, James and Lisa, were born. The family moved to Wawa in 1973, and Ruth spent the first dozen or so years of the children’s lives focused on creating a nurturing home environment, engaging in community life, and sewing and knitting more of her kids’ clothes than they wished. She also instilled a deep love of music in James and Lisa, which is something that remains an important part of both of their lives to this day.

Once the kids reached upper elementary school age Ruth was ready to turn her energies back to her nursing career. For many years she directed the public health program in Wawa, and, when Chuck was transferred to Thunder Bay, Ruth ran a day program for adults with Alzheimer disease and related dementia.

Beneath Ruth’s diminutive and soft-spoken exterior was a woman with immense inner strength who was motivated by a strong sense of giving, a drive to make people’s lives better, and a desire to better herself.

Caregiving shone through every aspect of Ruth’s life – in her nursing career, her contributions to community through volunteer work with Japanese Social Services and the United Church of Canada, and in her devotion to family, caring for her father in the later years of his life and being actively involved in supporting Chuck’s mother as she aged.

Ruth was a life-long learner who never wanted to stop working. After retiring from her nursing career and moving with Chuck to southern Ontario (Keswick) to be closer to family, Ruth embarked on work in the health and wellness industry. To do this, she improved her computer skills, learned how to run a business, attended on-line workshops, flew to international conferences, and filled notebooks with her thoughts and ideas. She continued pushing the boundaries of her knowledge, and sometimes her comfort level, because of her desire and capacity for self-growth.

Ruth will continue to live on in the hearts of her husband, Chuck, her children, James and Lisa (Dan Randolph), sister Marjorie (Tom) Tamagi, brother Dick (Ruth) Ura, her extended family, and all others whom she touched during her life.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Koden and flowers are respectfully declined. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be made to Hospice Vaughan, the excellent care facility where Ruth spent her final days, the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared on this memorial site, or, if preferred, private messages may be sent to the family at: [email protected].