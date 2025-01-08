Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 7

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 8
FAHRER, Tom 2 5 8
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 3 4 8
HALE, Ron 3 4 8
McCOY, Joe 3 4 8
MITRIKAS, Eric 6 3 8
TERRIS, Spencer 6 3 8
LESCHISHIN, Mark 8 2 8

Game Schedule: Monday, January 13, 2025

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
LESCHISHIN T.TERRIS S.TERRIS FAHRER
BUMSTEAD MITRIKAS McCOY HALE
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*