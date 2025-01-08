Men’s Curling Standings – January 7

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|8
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|5
|8
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|3
|4
|8
|HALE, Ron
|3
|4
|8
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|4
|8
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|6
|3
|8
|TERRIS, Spencer
|6
|3
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|8
|2
|8
Game Schedule: Monday, January 13, 2025
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|LESCHISHIN
|T.TERRIS
|S.TERRIS
|FAHRER
|BUMSTEAD
|MITRIKAS
|McCOY
|HALE
