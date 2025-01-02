Snow Squall Warning (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

5:21 AM EST Thursday 2 January 2025 (issued)



Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont

Lake effect snow squalls in effect.

Hazards: Locally heavy snowfall with accumulations up to 20 cm. Poor visibility at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing into tonight.

Discussion: Northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/h may result in local blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.