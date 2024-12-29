Thunder Bay OPP – investigation continues into fatal collision

On December 28, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation.