Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 24

Star Child – A Prayer Poem

Star Child, your presence reminds us of the beauty of deep winter skies, soft snowflakes, strings of little lights.

Star Child, we thank you for the beauty in our days: the moments when we catch our breath to wonder, to marvel at the everyday miracle of life.

Star Child, remind us again (because we need to receive it again and again) that your are Emmanuel, God-with-Us, the radiance in all people, in all creation.

And so, Emmanuel, God-with-Us, Help us to prepare for you, help us to care for you, to be present to your midnight cries, you urgent needs, to feed you with love.

We meet you in each life star we meet. You come hungry, needing, laughing, crying, calm and angry.

And so we bring our whole selves- and all the ways we find ourselves, not just wonderful but also wanting.

There is too much in our society:

too much to do, too much to give, too much to throw away, too much to consume, too much to long for, too much to remember, too much to miss, too much to tolerate, too much to enjoy, too much noise, too much silence.

So let us take a breath in this moment of silence. (take a breath)

And in this silence, we pray, with all our selves and for all of your world, for those for whom there is too much and for those for whom there is not enough…(take time for silent prayer and breathing)

We take a breath in this moment of silence, this moment of love, and breathe in you. Star Child. (take a breath)   Amen,  

Emily Gordon, Leaside UC Toronto Ont. Used with permission The Gathering, Advent/ Christmas/ Epiphany. 2024

 

Announcements:

Christmas Eve Service will be on Tues, Dec. 24th at 7 pm. We invite all who enjoy the Christmas story and Carols to join us on this Holy Night. 

There will be no service on December 29th. We will resume on January 5th in the New Year.

We wish all of our Friends near and Far a very Blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Star of Lights

Light in Memoriam

Gabrielle & Leopold Asselin                             Neil & Hilda Morrison

Luella Campbell                                                 John Morrison

Ann & Harry Chiupka                                       Ginna and Gunner Pederson

Brandon Dereski                                                Fraser & Janet Reid

Kathry Dereski                                                   Russel Reid

Lonny Dereski                                                    Wayne Reid

Louis Dereski                                                     F.X. & Ada Sabouin

Stan Dereski                                                      Gordon & Betty Sabourin

Tavis Dereski                                                      Nicole Spencer

Joe Eden                                                            Irene & Nobel Spencer

Taija Gallo                                                           Reggie Spencer

Isabel & Lorne Henderson                                  Marinus & Dorthy Stuivenberg

Tyler Henderson                                                 Mervyn & Vikki Switzer

Alden & Phyllis Hinchcliffe                                   Edna & Earle Terris

Hector & Jessie Hinchcliffe                                  Bert & Agnes Young

Sonny Hinchcliffe                                                Bert & June Young

Florence & Jack James                                       Ethel Young

John Airth James                                                Gary Young

Gus & Anna Klockars                                          John Young

Alberta & Frank MacDonald                             Sherwood Young

Brent MacDonald                                                Eva Zwicker

Bruce McMeekin

 

In Celebration

Ainsley and Alicia Spreng

Blair and Morgan Curtis

Austin Passmore

