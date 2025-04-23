Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 23rd

Easter Sunday:

Luke 24:1-12 Mary and Simon Peter find the empty tomb.

Jesus asks again, “For whom are you looking?” This time it is as Mary weeps at the empty tomb. The answer to that question on Good Friday was “Jesus of Nazareth.” The answer from Mary was, “My Lord.” For whom and for what are we longing when we come to the empty tomb and the Easter sanctuary? Is it hope, promise, courage, light, new beginning, Saviour, Friend, Lord, Creator? We need to also wonder: Whom is Jesus looking for, longing for? Us!

The meaning of some of the Easter symbols. The cross universally symbolizes the Christian faith. Bulbs-flowers, express new life and new hope. The lily especially is a symbol of joy and resurrection. Animals, chickens and rabbits are ancient symbols of fertility and birth. Lambs symbolize the resurrected Christ. Light, (candlelight) the sun, the colour white, expresses Christ’s triumph over darkness. Butterflies, the life cycle of the butterfly symbolizes Christ’s transformation. Eggs, these symbolize spring’s return, new life and the resurrection.

Creation Connection:

As we ponder ways to address climate change, do we feel as if we are at the entrance to an empty cave, expecting to find only death, not resurrection?

April 27th Second Sunday of Easter:

Acts 5:27-32 Peter speaks before the Sanhedrin

Revelation 1:4-8 John greets the seven churches of Asia

John 20: 19-31 Thomas doubts until he sees Jesus for himself.

Reader: Lorna

April 27th, we will be sharing our service with St John’s in Marathon. Please feel free to join us. Service begins at 11 am.

Thrift Shop: May 1-5. The shop will be accepting donations until Friday.!

Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. April 26 at 3 pm. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join. Materials may be supplied if needed.

UCW ladies will meet on Tues. May 6th at 7 pm in the Family room at the church.

