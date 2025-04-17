Happenings at Wawa First United – April 17

Palm Sunday thoughts: “For whom are you looking?” Jesus asks this question twice. He asks the question when the police, soldiers, chief priests and Pharisees come to the garden after the Passover meal, and then again when Mary is crying at the empty tomb. The question remains pertinent today as we each name Jesus in different ways depending on our situation, and as more and more people are seeking someone or something they are not sure how to name. Today, Palm Sunday is parade day. The palms of welcome and the cross of death are intertwined. Have you ever been in a parade or attended a parade? What if the end wasn’t as you had anticipated? No Santa Claus at the end of the Santa Claus parade. When Jesus arrived in Jerusalem, the crowds had gathered because they knew that something amazing was happening, but who were they expecting? They thought Jesus (of whom so many stories had been shared) should be a mighty warrior riding a brave horse, but what they got was a lowly servant of the people riding on a donkey – not who they expected, but certainly who they needed. Today’s parade eventually ends with the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday. Which is a very sad time indeed. Yet Jesus gives us the strength to discover hope even from the cross.

Who are we expecting when we gather today? How does Jesus both meet and not meet our expectations? ( used with permission The Gathering, Lent/Easter 2025)

Creation Connection:

Who are we hoping will address the climate crisis? For whom are we waiting? How do we share in the sacrament of communion with all Creation? Consider the theme of betrayal of Creation as related to the betrayal, arrest, and death of Jesus.

Scriptures for Easter Sunday, April 20/25

Isaiah 65: 17-25 A new heaven and earth; the wolf and the lamb together

John 20:1-18 Mary and Simon Peter find the empty tomb.

Luke 24:1-12 The women report that the tomb is empty.

Lay Leader: Lorna Readers: Gail, Maria, Brenda, and Diane

Announcements:

Good Friday Service at 11. am. Hot cross buns and tea or coffer and friendship served after service.

Easter Sunday service at 11. am. Communion and Blessing of Prayer Shawls.

Prayer Shawl group will meet on April 26, at 3 pm. In the Family Room at First United. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join in fellowship. Materials will be provided if needed.

Holy Humour:

A neighbour asked Joseph of Arimathea why he gave his beautiful hand-hewn tomb to someone else. Joseph replied, “Well, he only needed it for the weekend.”