Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

4:28 PM EST Sunday 22 December 2024

Weather Advisory in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect until Monday afternoon.

Hazards: Locally heavy snowfall with accumulations near 10 cm by Monday afternoon. Poor visibility at times in heavy snow.

Timing: Until Monday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall tonight.

Discussion: A low pressure system will continue to bring heavy snow near Wawa and Lake Superior Provincial Park tonight. Snowfall will taper off throughout the day on Monday. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon in the wake of the system.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.