East Algoma OPP – Prohibited Drive Charges laid after collision

On December 10, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision within the 200 block of Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.
Investigation determined a westbound white SUV collided head on with an eastbound black car. The driver of the black car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the white SUV, Ryan FREE, 52 years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Careless driving
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 6, 2025.
