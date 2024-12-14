Statement: Canada Post reviewing the details of the Minister of Labour’s announcement

Canada Post is currently reviewing the details of the Minister of Labour’s announcement this morning to ensure we are prepared to fully participate in the process and comply with the Minister’s directive.

While that unfolds, we look forward to welcoming our employees back to work and serving Canadians and customers. We will take all appropriate steps to support that process as quickly as possible given the direction provided to us by the Minister.

Our commitment has always been to reach negotiated agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) that would help us better serve the changing needs of Canadians and provide good jobs to those who provide the service. We remain committed to doing so within this new process while also meeting the postal needs of Canadians.

Details on our start-up plans will be made available at canadapost.ca when finalized.

SOURCE Canada Post