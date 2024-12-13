Snow Squall Warning (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

4:02 AM EST Friday 13 December 2024

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow squalls continue today.

Hazards: Additional local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm by tonight. Peak snowfall rates of 3 to 6 cm per hour. Very poor visibility at times in heavy snow.

Timing: Ending tonight.

Discussion: Snow squalls off Lake Superior will persist through much of the day today. Travel along portions of highway 17 between Sault Ste. Marie and Montreal River Harbour will remain hazardous until snow squall activity begins to weaken this evening.

Editor’s Note: As of 5 a.m. Highway 17 remains closed from Wawa to Heyden due to poor weather conditions.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.