Snow Squall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) Cancelled

At 9:34 a.m. this Snow Squall Warning was cancelled by Environment Canada.

3:50 AM EST Friday 13 December 2024

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls continue early this morning.

Hazards: Poor visibilities at times in heavy snow.

Timing: Ending this morning.

Discussion: Lake effect snow squalls off Lake Superior will continue early this morning before drifting south of the area later this morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Editor’s Note: As of 5 a.m. Highway 17 remains closed from Wawa to Heyden due to poor weather conditions.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

