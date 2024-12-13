Snow Squall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) Cancelled

Dec 13, 2024 at 10:00
At 9:34 a.m. this Snow Squall Warning was cancelled by Environment Canada.
Snow Squall Warning in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Snow squalls continue early this morning.
Hazards: Poor visibilities at times in heavy snow.
Timing: Ending this morning.
Discussion: Lake effect snow squalls off Lake Superior will continue early this morning before drifting south of the area later this morning.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.
Editor’s Note: As of 5 a.m. Highway 17 remains closed from Wawa to Heyden due to poor weather conditions.
If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
