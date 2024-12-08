Winter weather travel advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

5:48 PM EST Sunday 8 December 2024

Weather Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for late tonight through Monday.

Hazard: Snow, at times heavy, with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Timing: Late tonight through late Monday.

Discussion: Snow is expected to begin late tonight. The heaviest snowfall is expected Monday morning. Snow will taper in intensity by Monday evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.