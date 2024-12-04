Snow Squall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

11:42 PM EST Tuesday 3 December 2024

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Lake effect snow squalls continue.

Hazards: Locally heavy snowfall with accumulations of 30 to 40 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm per hour.

Very poor visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Power outages possible due to the heavy wet nature of the snow.

Timing: Continuing into early Wednesday afternoon.

Discussion: Lake effect snow squalls off Lake Superior will continue tonight. These snow squalls will shift north tonight as a low pressure system moves across Lake Superior, enhancing snowfall amounts. Snow squalls will then sweep south on Wednesday, moving out of the area Wednesday evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Road closures are likely.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.