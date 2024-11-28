NOSM University Dietetic Practicum Program Receives Full National Accreditation

NOSM University is pleased to announce that its Dietetic Practicum Program (DPP) has received full, national accreditation from EQual Accreditation Canada. The decision was made effective November 5, 2024, and is in effect for six years.

“This is outstanding news, and testament to the exceptional caliber of health professions work being done at NOSM University,” says Dr. Michael Green, President, Vice-Chancellor, Dean, and CEO. “The accreditation process is onerous for good reason, and the bar is very high. Congratulations to our Dietetics team for meeting and exceeding that bar.”

Formerly the Northern Ontario Dietetic Internship Program (NODIP), this professional, post-degree program offers learners an opportunity to play a vital role in guiding individuals toward healthier lifestyles, helping them make informed decisions about their nutrition and overall well-being.

“Registered Dietitians are such an important part of the health-care landscape in Northern Ontario,” says Cara Green (RD, MHS), Manager, Dietetics. “Their education and expertise can help empower people to understand nutrition so that they adopt healthy habits and even prevent or manage conditions like diabetes and heart disease, of which Northern Ontarians suffer disproportionally high rates compared to the rest of the province.”

The practicum is a comprehensive 46-week program in which learners are exposed to nutrition care, population health promotion, food provision and management roles in dietetics. Following graduation, learners are eligible to apply for a temporary license with a provincial regulatory body and write the Canadian Dietetic Registration Exam.

Since it was established in 2007, this program has graduated 207 learners, the majority of whom now practise dietetics in Northern Ontario.