MPP Mantha seeks update on Northern Health Travel Grant

During Question Period yesterday, November 26th, 2024, Algoma Manitoulin MPP, Michael Mantha, pushed the government to provide update Northerners on the enhanced Northern Health Travel Grant provision that were announced earlier this year.

“Almost 7 months ago, the Minister of Health announced that the government would be enhancing the Northern Health Travel Grant.” Mantha said. “Why are Northerners still waiting?”

The government has not made it clear when the new provisions will take effect. These included increased reimbursements for overnight accommodations, reducing travel distance requirements, digital receipt submission, and expanding travel companion eligibility.

“Over a year ago, I introduced legislation to improve the Northern Health Travel Grant.” Said Mantha. “I heard from hundreds of Northerners who want equal access to healthcare and who want this government to address the program shortfalls.”

Mantha said that his office has sent multiple requests to the Ministry of Health on behalf of constituents who want to know when they can access the additional program provisions. The Ministry has yet to acknowledge those requests.

“People in Northern Ontario deserve equitable access to healthcare. They shouldn’t be deciding between getting treatment and paying their bills.”