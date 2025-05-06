East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Report of a person with Pistol

On May 3, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the reporter witnessed a male drop a pistol from a bag in his pocket while inside a convenience store on Hillside Drive South. The male then departed the store on foot and a description was provided to police. Within minutes, police arrived in the area, located the male, and conducted a high-risk arrest. After a search was conducted, a black Winchester air pistol in a plastic bag was located in his possession.

Sky FOX, 30-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Failure to comply with Undertaking

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 4, 2025.

Is It Real or Fake?

It is often difficult for police officers (or members of the public) to tell the difference between imitation and real guns during intense and dangerous situations. Imitation or airsoft guns can look very real, depending on modifications. Then, if used for the wrong purposes, not only do applicable charges apply, but police response is at an extremely heightened level.