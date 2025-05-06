Superior East OPP – Have you seen Russ around Sand River area?

The Superior East Detachment and the Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising the public of continued police presence around Sand River in Lake Superior Provincial Park, located approximately 70 km south of Wawa.

The police presence is in response to a missing person investigation that began on Saturday, April 19, 2025. On this date, Superior East OPP was notified of an abandoned vehicle in the Sand River parking lot. Investigation into the vehicle revealed the registered owner to be 65-year-old Erasmus “Russ” Smuntochilla, a male from Toronto who has been missing since October 2024. The male is described as white, 5’10” (178 cm) tall with a thin build, short grey hair, and brown eyes.

The OPP is requesting the public’s assistance with this investigation. With the warmer temperatures, an increase in travellers, hikers, boaters, and anglers is expected in the Sand River area. The OPP is asking the public to contact police if they have had any interactions with a male matching Mr. Smuntochilla’s description, or if they observe any items on the trails or in the waterways near Sand River that may belong to the missing male. Even small, seemingly insignificant information could aid police in confirming Mr. Smuntochilla’s whereabouts.

The OPP can be reached by calling 1-888-310-1122 or visiting your closest police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.