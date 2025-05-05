We are nearing the end of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Week (May 1-7, 2025), and the warm weather this past weekend has brought out motorcyclists to enjoy the weather and roads at the beginning of the motorcycling season.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) urges motorcyclists and drivers to avoid behaviours and actions that caused or contributed to last year’s historic 57 motorcyclist deaths on OPP-patrolled roads. Riders between 25-34 years of age accounted for the highest number of motorcyclist deaths (15) on OPP-patrolled roads in 2024, followed by riders in the 65-74 age group (12).

Excessive speed, losing control, failing to yield right of way, improper passing and driver inattention were leading causes or contributing factors in last year’s motorcyclist fatalities. The 18 riders who were not at fault in the fatal collisions that took their lives are a stark reminder that even the safest of motorcyclists are vulnerable to motorists who fail to share the road safely with them.

“2024 was a tragic reminder of what happens when motorcyclists and motorists drive aggressively, are not paying full attention, or engage in careless behaviours when sharing our highways and roads. Motorcycle season commands our absolute safest driving practices, heightened vigilance and adherence to traffic laws that are designed to keep all road users safe – especially vulnerable motorcyclists and their passengers.” explained Thomas CARRIQUE, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner.

“Whether you drive a car, a commercial vehicle, or ride a motorcycle, we all share the responsibility to follow traffic rules and ensure our roads are safe for everyone. Our government will continue to combat aggressive and unsafe driving by enforcing mandatory license suspensions for stunt driving and a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving. Reckless drivers who endanger lives must face the full consequences of their actions.” – Prabmeet SARKARIA, Ontario Minister of Transportation.

Motorcyclists:

Motorcyclists should wear appropriate safety gear, obey traffic laws, maintain safe following distances, and be aware of their surroundings.

Drivers:

Drivers should be aware of motorcycles on the road and avoid distractions. They should scan for motorcycles, yield the right of way, and allow ample space when passing.