Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – May 6th

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High +19. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low +3.
  • Wednesday – Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 6 or high.
    Wednesday Evening – Clear. Low -4.

News Tidbits:

  • Nipigon OPP have launched the CAMSafe program.This program creates a database of residential and commercial security cameras within a community. Officers can click on registered addresses to view further details, such as property owner contact information. Officers cannot access your security cameras or cloud-based accounts. If police would like to examine camera footage, they can make a request to the property owner using contact information from the database.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*