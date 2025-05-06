Tuesday Morning News – May 6th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High +19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low +3.
- Wednesday – Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 6 or high.
Wednesday Evening – Clear. Low -4.
News Tidbits:
- Nipigon OPP have launched the CAMSafe program.This program creates a database of residential and commercial security cameras within a community. Officers can click on registered addresses to view further details, such as property owner contact information. Officers cannot access your security cameras or cloud-based accounts. If police would like to examine camera footage, they can make a request to the property owner using contact information from the database.
