NE Region Forest Fire Update – May 6

May 6, 2025 at 08:00
There are currently 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
There were 3 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Sudbury 2 (SUD002) was confirmed on the morning of May 5. It was a 2.6 hectare wildland fire located around 7 kilometres south of Markstay and 1.5 kilometres north of Nepewassi Lake. The fire is out.
- Cochrane 1 (COC001) was confirmed on the afternoon of May 5. It is a 1.5 hectare wildland fire located around 7 kilometres west of Cochrane and 1.5 kilometres south of Hwy 11. The fire is being held.
- Sudbury 3 (SUD003) was confirmed on the afternoon of May 5. It is a 0.7 hectare fire located 4 kilometres northwest of Creighton, and 0.5 kilometres west of Hwy 144. The fire is not under control.
