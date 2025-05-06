East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Break & Enter

On May 5, 2025, at approximately 4:45 a.m. police were called to a residence on Highway 17 in Huron Shores. The complainant reported that an unknown male entered their residence through a side door. When the homeowner approached the male, he seemed to be high on drugs and was very confrontational. A physical altercation transpired and the male was held until police arrival a short time after. No injuries were sustained by either person and the male was arrested. He continued to be uncooperative and assaultive with police.
Anthony HOHMEYER, 30-years-old from Iroquois Falls was charged with:
- Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
- Resist peace officer
- Assault a peace officer
- Fail to comply with Release Order – other than to attend court
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 5, 2025.
