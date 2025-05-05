Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into discovery of Commercial Explosives

The Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two separate incidents involving the discovery of commercial explosives in residential areas of Marathon.

On March 4, 2025, police responded to a report regarding explosives found in a residence on McLeod Drive. The OPP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) attended the scene, and the explosives were safely removed.

A second, similar incident occurred on May 3, 2025, where explosives were located near a residence on Hemlo Drive. The OPP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) attended the scene, and the explosives were safely removed.

In both cases, the explosives were identified as products manufactured by Orica Canada Inc. At this time, there is no threat to public safety, however both investigations remain ongoing.

The Marathon OPP is asking anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward. Tips can be provided by contacting the Marathon OPP detachment directly at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.