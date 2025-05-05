FONOM Welcomes Municipal Leaders to Annual Northeastern Ontario Conference in North Bay

More than 250 municipal leaders from across Northern Ontario are in North Bay as the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) hosts its annual Northeastern Ontario Municipal Conference from May 5 to 7 at the Best Western Hotel.

The conference officially begins Monday, May 5 at 1:00 p.m. with an opening ceremony and will bring together mayors, councillors, and senior municipal staff to discuss the most pressing issues and opportunities facing the North.

This year’s theme, “The Next 100 Years,” pays tribute to North Bay’s upcoming centennial in 2025 while casting an eye toward the future of Northern Ontario. Delegates will participate in workshops and sessions focused on high-impact regional issues including power generation and transmission, northern highway safety, and homelessness in the Northeast.

Among the event’s keynote speakers is Olya Sanakoev, the Chief Technology Officer of one of Canada’s largest online financial institutions. Sanakoev will bring a unique perspective on innovation and technology in the public sector.

The conference will also feature essential updates from the Government of Ontario, including participation from seven members of Premier Doug Ford’s Cabinet. FONOM President Danny Whalen highlighted the significance of this strong provincial presence, noting that it reflects the increasing recognition of Northern Ontario’s priorities at Queen’s Park. Mayor Peter Chirico of North Bay underscored the value of the conference as a platform for municipal leaders to exchange ideas and strengthen collaboration: “This is a unique opportunity for officials and staff across the Northeast to share insights, address common challenges, and drive regional progress.”

Notable events during the conference include the annual banquet on Tuesday, May 6. Nipissing MPP Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, will be honoured with the FONOM Executive Award for his time as Mayor of North Bay, distinguished political career, and steadfast commitment to Northern Ontario. The highly anticipated Minister’s Forum, scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, will also provide a direct dialogue between municipal leaders and provincial ministers.

With nearly 30 exhibitors and a strong slate of sponsors, this year’s event is shaping into one of FONOM’s most successful and well-attended conferences.