Workplace Safety North and Sofvie partner to offer subsidized supervisor training

Workplace Safety North (WSN), a trusted leader in workplace health and safety training, and Sofvie, a cutting-edge workplace safety technology provider, are proud to announce a new partnership to make supervisor training more accessible and affordable for employers in high-risk industries.

The partnership was officially unveiled during the 2025 Mining Health and Safety Conference in Sudbury, Ontario: an annual event that brings together safety professionals, industry leaders, and workers committed to improving health and safety in the mining sector.

Through this collaboration, Sofvie clients will receive exclusive promotional codes to access subsidized registration for WSN’s flagship supervisor courses: Duly Diligent Supervisor and Mining First Line Supervisor Refresher. These programs are available both virtually and in person, with combined discounts that can reduce training costs by up to 100%.

“Strong supervision is the cornerstone of safe workplaces,” says Mike Parent, President and CEO of Workplace Safety North. “By partnering with Sofvie, we’re making essential training more accessible and affordable for employers who prioritize safety leadership. This collaboration helps ensure that supervisors not only understand their legal responsibilities but are equipped to lead confidently and proactively in today’s evolving work environments.”

Discount codes will be distributed by Sofvie on their website and are redeemable directly through the registration platform on their website.

“This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to safer workplaces,” says Gus Minor, Chief Operating Officer at Sofvie. “We’re helping organizations strengthen leadership where it matters most—on the front lines.”