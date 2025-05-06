East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Weapons call in Elliot Lake

On May 2, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a weapons call on Tokyo Crescent in Elliot Lake. The complainant reported that a male in the residence was threatening people in the house with a sawed-off shotgun because of a dispute over stolen drugs. Police arrived immediately and ensured public safety and all involved. One person had also been assaulted with a metal bar, was assessed by paramedics, and later released. Two people were arrested and a search warrant was executed at the residence.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and East Algoma Crime Unit assisted with the investigation.

Storm SHAWANA, 27-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Philippe JULIEN, 38-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Assault with a weapon – two counts

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Pointing a firearm – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to comply with Probation Order – two counts

Fail to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused persons were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 3, 2025.