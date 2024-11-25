LAING, Barbara June

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre at the age of 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Mac Laing. Loving mother of James (Pennie) and Trevor (Tracy).

Granny of Tabitha, Sierra (Brady), Mackenzie, Talus, Aiden and Quinn. Great Granny of Kai, Asher and Harrison. Daughter of the late Angus and Myra Bennett. Dear sister of Trevor Bennett (Mildred) and the late Grace Abelseth (late Jal). She will be remembered by her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Beverly Boyd officiating followed by a “come and go”.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the Sault Area Hospital staff, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Doctor, nurses and staff, the March of Dimes, Wawa and Meals on Wheels, Wawa for the care that Barbara received.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.