East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after CDSA Warrant Executed

On November 20, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Tokyo Crescent in Elliot Lake.

As a result of the warrant being executed, approximately 250 grams of suspected cocaine, almost 9 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 10 Methamphetamine tablets, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, over $1600 in cash, digital scales, packaging materials, and numerous cell phones were seized.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Michael MCNEELANDS, 42-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Krystal ROL, 35-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Donna FOURNIER, 41-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 11, 2025.

Orlando SAMUELS, 41-years-old, of Mississauga was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Failure to comply with undertaking

This accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 21, 2024.

Jade CYR, 26-years-old, of Elliot Lake had outstanding warrants for her arrest in relation to previous occurrences in East Algoma and Espanola. She was subsequently arrested and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 11, 2025.