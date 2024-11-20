Sault College Partners with RPA Canada to Offer Pathway for Graduates

Representatives from Sault College and Registered Professional Accountant (RPA) Canada joined together to sign an exciting new pathway agreement offering Sault College’s Business Accounting graduates an additional option for earning a professional designation.

Complementing existing pathways to the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Professional Bookkeeper (CPB) designations, this agreement with RPA Canada offers graduates a fast-track route to the RPA designation designed to prepare graduates for roles in small and medium-sized enterprises. RPA designation enhances graduates’ resumes, validates their knowledge and skills, and provides ongoing opportunities for professional development and networking with industry professionals.

“Sault College is committed to creating opportunities for our students to thrive and succeed,” said David Orazietti, President, Sault College. “This agreement is another way we are equipping our Business Accounting graduates with pathways to professional designations in addition to the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s job market. By adding more options for professional development, we’re ensuring our students have the flexibility to pursue the careers that best suit their goals.”

Business Accounting graduates who choose the RPA designation path will graduate with all but two course requirements with the option to obtain these through online learning.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we welcome Sault College graduates to pursue the Registered Professional Accountant (RPA) designation. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing a relevant education, equipped with emerging technologies and a strong emphasis on continuing education, to empower graduates for the demands of the modern accounting landscape. With the RPA designation, Sault College graduates can broaden their career opportunities, enhance their expertise, and either secure rewarding employment or establish their own practices to support small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Together, we are shaping the future of accounting with accessible and impactful pathways for professional growth, ” said Zubair Choudhry, President & CEO of RPA Canada.

Sault College’s Business Accounting program introduces learners to accounting practices and business fundamentals needed to succeed in today’s business environment. To learn more about our amazing program and its various pathways, visit Business – Accounting | Sault College.