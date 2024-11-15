the Lou Lukenda Cup: A New Tradition in Collegiate Hockey

Sault College and Lake Superior State University ACHA DII hockey teams are proud to introduce the inaugural Lou Lukenda Cup. This exciting annual series will showcase the talent and competitive spirit of collegiate hockey in the twin Soos as the two teams compete against each other over a series of five games. The series will kick off on November 22, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Northern Community Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, with subsequent games scheduled throughout the season.

Named in honour of Lou Lukenda, a distinguished figure in local sports and community development, the Lou Lukenda Cup aims to celebrate excellence on the ice and honour the legacy of Lou’s impact at both post-secondary institutions. The cup will be contested over a five-game series each year, alternating venues between Sault College and Lake Superior State University. Game five will rotate between the two schools to host the trophy presentation and crown the yearly champion.

“Our father was a strong advocate for greater interaction between our sister communities, and an enthusiastic supporter of collegiate athletics,” said Tim Lukenda on behalf of the Lukenda family. “Lou would be thrilled to have this exciting event between two great local institutions named in his honour.”

The Lou Lukenda Cup promises thrilling matchups as both teams vie for supremacy and the opportunity to etch their names on a new trophy in these hockey-rich communities.

“We are excited to partner with Lake State and kick-off this annual tradition,” adds Paul Orazietti, Director of Athletics and Student Experience at Sault College. “The Lou Lukenda Cup will not only elevate our hockey programs but also strengthen the bond between our institutions and the community.”

“We are truly excited to take part in playing for the Lou Lukenda Cup. The Lukenda family has been a big part of both Lake State and Sault College,” added Tory Lindley, Athletic Director at Lake Superior State University. “This is a great way to bring both our campus communities together in a fun and competitive environment while honouring Lou Lukenda.”

Fans and supporters are invited to witness the excitement firsthand and join us in celebrating the rich tradition of hockey excellence in the community as well as Lou’s long-lasting impact. Games of the series will take place: November 22 and 23, 2024 (SSM, ON), Jan 31, Feb 1 (SSM, MI) and Feb 5 (SSM, ON). The Lou Lukenda Cup will be awarded at the fifth game of the series on February 5, 2025, also being played at the Northern Community Centre.

For more information on the Lou Lukenda Cup and to stay updated on game schedules and ticket information, please visit www.saultcougars.ca.