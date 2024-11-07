MPP Mantha Demands Clarity from Ford Government on Little Current Swing Bridge Replacement

Today during Question Period MPP Michael Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin) asked the Minister of Transportation to provide a clear timeline for the construction of a new swing bridge in Little Current.

“In this year’s budget the Minister of Finance specifically highlighted the plan to replace the Swing Bridge.” Mantha said. “Over half a year later and we still have no idea how much the government is going to spend, the timeline for the project, or even when we’ll get shovels in the ground.”

MPP Mantha highlighted the importance of the Swing Bridge as the only year-round route on and off Manitoulin Island.

“When the bridge is closed unexpectedly for any amount of time it affects people’s ability to get to medical appointments, to work or events, and it negatively impacts Manitoulin’s ability to attract visitors and businesses”

He asked for the government to provide a date that construction on a new swing bridge will being and an expected date of completion.

“People in rural and northern communities shouldn’t be left in limbo when it comes to critical infrastructure.” Mantha said. “Minister, all we want is a date.”