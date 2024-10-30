Between the Covers – October 30th

October is Canadian Library Month!

Join us as we celebrate Public Libraries! This month we are encouraging you to get a library card. It’s time to check out your local library and become a member. And if you are already a card-carrying member of the library, come in and show us your card. Getting a new library card or showing us your active library card will get your name in for a draw! All you need to get a new library card is proof of residency in Wawa, Hawk Junction or the Michipicoten River Village.

Check out our amazing collection of Decodable books and see how the Wawa Public Library makes reading a possibility for everyone! Help us celebrate Read October for dyslexia!

Throughout the month of October, we will donate our used book and DVD sales to the Alzheimer’s Society. We will also be accepting donations on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society! Together we can make a difference!

The FOOD FOR FINES campaign will be happening throughout the month of October! When you donate food for the Wawa Community Food Bank at the Wawa Public Library, you will receive double the fines coupons that you could use toward late fines! Another great reason to check out your Wawa Public Library!

All month long, TOGETHER WE READ is offering no holds, no waits on this title, “All Our Relations: Finding the Path” by Tanya Talaga. Go to the Libby App and download it today!

Throughout the month of October, we have our “Show Us Your Library Card” promotion! Come in and show us your library card or come in and register for a library card and we will put your name in for a draw! All you need to get a library card is proof of residency in Wawa or Hawk Junction! Get a library card today!

Draw will be made on November 1st at 11:00am!

HALLOWEEN COSTUME DRAW! Hey kids, this Halloween be sure to drop in at the Wawa Public Library with your costume on! Come and show us your costume and you will get your name in for a prize! Draw will be made at 11:00am November 1st, 2024!

New Books this week are “When the World Fell Silent” by Donna Jones Alward, “Who Could Ever Love You” by Mary L. Trump, “Capture or Kill” by Vince Flynn and “Market For Murder” by Heather Graham! En Français, nous avons “Et j’ai dit non, tome 1-Judith” par Louise Tremblay D’Essiambre.

The staff pick of the week is “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller.

It is a perfect July morning, and Elle, a fifty-year-old happily married mother of three, awakens at “The Paper Palace”—the family summer place which she has visited every summer of her life. But this morning is different: last night Elle and her oldest friend Jonas crept out the back door into the darkness and had sex with each other for the first time, all while their spouses chatted away inside.

Now, over the next twenty-four hours, Elle will have to decide between the life she has made with her genuinely beloved husband, Peter, and the life she always imagined she would have had with her childhood love, Jonas, if a tragic event hadn’t forever changed the course of their lives.

As Heller colors in the experiences that have led Elle to this day, we arrive at her ultimate decision with all its complexity. Tender yet devastating, The Paper Palace considers the tensions between desire and dignity, the legacies of abuse, and the crimes and misdemeanors of families.

Afterschool Program fun continues. All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information.

For the month of November, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is STEAM Club and Friday is Game Club.

See you at the library!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and your support!

Join us at the library every even Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for youths ages 9-15! We are going for an amazing dungeon crawl in the spectacular 5th edition D&D!

Every odd Thursday is for adults ages 16+ starting at 5:00pm. We play a variety of exciting table top roleplaying game! Sign up for D&D at the Circulation Desk!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lap blankets and shawls!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.