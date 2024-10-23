Happenings at Wawa First United – October 23

Job 38:1-7,(34-41)

We can take a little time to think about all the animals that live in our community, Think about where they live, where they get their food. We often mention in the church about helping other people. We should also think about the plants and animals, how can we help them too. For example, we can put up bird houses and feeders. There may be other kinds of ways to feed the little animals in our neighbourhood.

Reading from the Book of Job is an opportunity to explore where God might be in the midst of the suffering we experience in our lives. The entirety of God’s world is dependent upon God. In order for one form of creation to live, often another form must die. We notice this with wolves, orcas, eagles, and polar bears. All creatures contain within them the Holy Spirit, the breath of life, and the Holy Spirit also must sacrifice, giving of itself in order for creation to perpetuate. Death and decay are necessary for rebirth and regeneration, including our own deaths. As Christians, we believe that suffering is a result of sin in our world. Where is the God who “ feeds the ravens” in our suffering? Something to think about. Does God really intend for us to suffer or is the force of evil the cause of our suffering?

Announcements:

Scriptures for October 27 – Twenty-third after Pentecost

Job 42:1-6,10-17 Job acknowledges God’s power; Job’s fortunes are restored

Psalm 34 Taste and see that God is good.

Hebrews 7:23-28 Christ, the permanent High Priest.

Mark 10: 46-52 The healing of Bartimaeus.

Sunday October 27th the service will be joint with St. John’s United in Marathon. Please feel free to join us at 11 am.

Prayer Shawl Group will meet Saturday, Oct. 26th at 3-4:30 pm in the Family Room. All knitters and crocheters are welcome. Bring a craft to work on. Needles and crochet hooks and wool are available if needed.

Please remember to save stamps for the UCW to send to the Leprosy Relief Association. They can be donated at any time. ( Allow for approx. 1/4 in. Backing around the stamp so they can be clipped properly) They are sold to stamp collectors and with monies going to purchase medication to cure lepers in Third World countries.

We are not accepting donations at this time. We will let you know when we have the basement ready to receive donations.

October 29- November 2 – Diwali

October 31 – National UNICEF Day

November 11 – Remembrance Day

November 13 – World Kindness Day