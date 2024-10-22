Nipigon OPP – Search Warrant Leads to Trafficing Charges and Suspected Cocain & Fentanyl Seizure

On October 17 & 18, 2024, Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), conducted a search warrant on a motor vehicle which led to another search warrant at a residence on Wadsworth Drive in the Town of Nipigon. Two people were arrested and charged during this search warrant. Suspected Cocaine and Fentanyl were seized along with eleven firearms, which neither party had a licence to possess.

Lynda NELSON-LYNCH, 39-years-old of Nipigon, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Jordan PLESON, 31-years-old of Nipigon, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

They were both remanded into custody after appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).