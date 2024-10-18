SE OPP Chapleau – Search Warrant finds Drugs, Charges Laid

On October 16, 2024, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Martel Road in the Town of Chapleau.
Police located and seized:
- Over 13 grams of suspected cocaine
- Over 9 grams of suspected fentanyl
- Over 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Under 1 gram of suspected crack cocaine $100
- Drug paraphernalia (packaging material, two digital scales and a cellphone)
Total estimated street value of drugs is $3,200.
As a result of the investigation, Michelle MARTINEAU, 30 years-of-age from Chapleau was charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice-Bail Court in Chapleau on October 17, 2024.
