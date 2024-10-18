Red Pine discovers additional high-grade veins

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce the initial results of its 2024 prospecting program on the Wawa Gold Project, Ontario.

To expand and refine its pipeline of exploration targets, Red Pine initiated a property-wide prospecting program in July targeting new areas where historical mapping or prospecting had indicated a potential for gold mineralization. This press release reports new exploration and assay results from prospecting for the Cooper Area, located north of the Jubilee Shear and the current Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) described in National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated September 30, 2024 (with a resource effective date of August 28, 2024) entitled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project”.

Initial results from 105 prospecting samples in the Cooper Area have identified a network of extensional and shear-hosted quartz veins, oriented NW to NNW, with indications of high-grade gold mineralization that are connected to the Cooper Shear, host to the past producing Cooper Mine. The extensional shear zones discovered represent potentially significant exploration targets similar to the Minto Deposit located at the south end of the Jubilee Deposit.

Highlights of Prospecting Results* (Table 1, Figures 1-2):

Discovery of the bismuth (“Bi”) rich Shear with grab samples up to 16.80 grams per tonne (“g/t”).

Discovery of gold mineralization 1.75 kilometres (“km”) north of the Cooper Mine near the Wawa Goldfield South Zone showing – 2024 grab samples up to 21.20 g/t gold.

Additional sampling of the Cooper 11 Shear (originally discovered in 2019) with recent grab samples up to 47.80 g/t gold.

Resampling of the Mackey Point showing (historically known) – 2024 grab samples up to 7.65 g/t gold.

Additional sampling of the Cooper Shear (host to the historical Cooper Mine) with new grab samples up to 75.90 g/t gold.

The new discoveries have been discovered proximal to the historic Ganley Shear and Y106 Shear with grab samples up to 8.09 g/t gold.

*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and that the assay results from grab samples are not representative of the actual gold grade of the mineralized zones.

Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine commented: “In August, we announced an increase of approximately 150% in total ounces of gold in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Wawa Gold Project (the “Updated MRE”). The Updated MRE not only shows a material increase in the size of the deposit, but it also reinforces our vision for a potential high-quality open pit and sizeable higher-grade underground mine. Additionally, the Updated MRE highlights the fact that gold mineralization remains open along extensions and other areas proximal to the existing Mineral Resource.

Due to the recognition of multiple new exploration targets within Red Pine’s prolific land package, prospecting was initiated at several areas of interest on the property. We are pleased to announce that initial prospecting has returned encouraging results immediately north of the Jubilee Deposit with the identification of a network of extensional shears that include the previously mined Cooper Mine shear. Considering that each of these shears can host high-grade veins similar to the Minto Vein located on the south side of the Jubilee Shear, we believe that testing this area in the upcoming drill program has potential to add to the current mineral resource.

The results continue to highlight the prospectivity of the Wawa Gold Project in the underexplored areas of the property. To assess these areas, we now have a strong geological model that we are using to better understand the exploration results, assess their potential, and prioritize targets for future exploration.

The Company is now fully financed to complete a planned 25,000 metre (“m”) drilling program, and we are excited to commence shortly.”

Table 1 – Highlights of the prospecting results from grab samples in the Cooper Area

Sample X** Y** Au Geological Structure (Number) (m) (m) (g/t)* (Name) 1121639 669360 5318109 75.90 Cooper shear 1121604 669246 5318067 47.80 Cooper 11 shear 1121718 670058 5319769 21.30 Wawa Goldfield South Zone 1121717 670058 5319769 19.10 Wawa Goldfield South Zone 1121635 668791 5318258 16.70 Bi-rch shear 1121507 668275 5318636 7.65 Mackey Point 1121510 668245 5318624 3.79 Mackey Point 1121640 669348 5318128 2.06 Cooper shear 1121501 668238 5318646 1.53 Mackey Point 1121506 668275 5318636 1.35 Mackey Point 1121515 668657 5318490 0.74 Jubilee Shear 1121514 668657 5318490 0.59 Bi-rch shear 1121634 668791 5318258 0.50 Bi-rch shear

* The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and that the assay results from grab samples are not representative of the actual gold grade of the mineralized zones.

** Coordinates are provided in UTM NAD 83 Zone 16

The results indicate: