Between the Covers – October 14

Thank you again to Joanie Clement for sharing her beautiful artwork with us and for helping us celebrate First Nation Public Library Week! Thank you also to everyone who came out to the Adult Craft and kids Story and Craft Club to make the Native Wall Art. We hope you enjoyed the activity!

Our grand finale for the week was the Paint Day with Christina Bekintis and the singing and drumming of the Eagle Medicine Singers! Wow! What a great afternoon. Thank you, Christina for sharing your artistic gift and talents with us! You are an amazing artist and everyone enjoyed and admired your excellent tutorial! The resulting paintings were fantastic! We were then treated to the amazing drumming and singing of the Eagle Medicine Singers, Christina, Adrienne and Waseya. What amazing and talented people! It was moving! It was fun! We learned and we shared! It was wonderful! If you have the opportunity to hear this talented trio, take it! Thank you to all who attended and Miigwech to Christina, Adrienne and Waseya!

All month long, TOGETHER WE READ is offering no holds, no waits on this title, “All Our Relations: Finding the Path” by Tanya Talaga. Go to the Libby App and download it today!

Throughout the month of October, we have our “Show Us Your Library Card” promotion! Come in and show us your library card or come in and register for a library card and we will put your name in for a draw! All you need to get a library card is proof of residency in Wawa or Hawk Junction! Get a library card today!

Draw will be made on November 1st at 11:00am!

We are also gathering food for the Food Bank! If you bring non-perishable items to the library, we will give you a coupon for $5.00 for any late fee or lost card fee. (not redeemable for cash) Help us fill the Food Bank!

In October, we also celebrate Read October for Dyslexia! On Friday, October 18th, we will be hosting a Read October Social! We will have a display of our decodable books and aim to increase Dyslexia Awareness and show how Public Libraries are helping!

Throughout the month of October, all used books and DVD sales will be donated to the Alzheimer Society. If you would like to donate to the Alzheimer Society, stop in at the Wawa Public Library! If you are struggling with dementia or Alzheimer or know someone who is, we have resources that may be helpful to you!

Throughout the week of October 14th, we will have the artistic work of Kaitlyn Dubé on display at the Wawa Public Library. Kaitlyn is the owner/operator if For Goodness Sake and you have probably seen sweatshirts, hats and decals with her work on it! Kaitlyn will be at the library on Wednesday, October 16th starting at 1:00pm! She will be here to share her inspiration and motivation behind her craft! Come on in and check it out.

On Thursday, October 17th, the Other Guys and Graham Sears will be here to share their musical talents with us and to help us celebrate Canadian Library Month! If you haven’t heard these guys sing, you want to be here! The fun starts at 5:30 with the Other Guys followed by Graham Sears! It will be “Funkin Eh! Hope to see you there!

On Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 1:00-3:00 pm Isabella and Doris will be here to celebrate Ontario Public Library Week! If you haven’t had the opportunity to hear Isabella and Doris sing, this is your chance! These ladies have amazing voices and are beautiful inside and out!

Please remember that all library events are free to everyone! Donations are gratefully accepted but not needed to attend events! Come and visit your public library today.

In celebration of Canadian Library Month, we are having a Pokemon Club Party! Join us on Saturday, October 19th for fun, games, battles, snacks and prizes. Wear a Pokemon costume or Pokemon attire and get your name in for a draw! This event is for all ages as long as you love to collect Pokemon cards and play Pokemon! Come on in and check it out!

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf are “Death Behind Every Door” by Heather Graham, “the Dark Wives” by Ann Cleeves, “The Life Impossible” by Matt Haig and “The Hanging Party” by William. W. Johnstone.

En Français, nous avons “Rue Escalei” par Julien Laura Nicolae.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Light-Keepers Daughter” by jean E. Pendziwol. From Goodreads 3.98/5.

Though her mind is still sharp, Elizabeth’s eyes have failed. No longer able to linger over her beloved books or gaze at the paintings that move her spirit, she fills the void with music and memories of her family—a past that suddenly becomes all too present when her late father’s journals are found amid the ruins of an old shipwreck.

With the help of Morgan, a delinquent teenager performing community service, Elizabeth goes through the diaries, a journey through time that brings the two women closer together. Entry by entry, these unlikely friends are drawn deep into a world far removed from their own—to Porphyry Island on Lake Superior, where Elizabeth’s father manned the lighthouse seventy years before.

As the words on these musty pages come alive, Elizabeth and Morgan begin to realize that their fates are connected to the isolated island in ways they never dreamed. While the discovery of Morgan’s connection sheds light onto her own family mysteries, the faded pages of the journals hold more questions than answers for Elizabeth, and threaten the very core of who she is.

After School Program

All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For the month of October, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is Chess Club and Friday is Cyber Club!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL DAY USE PARK PASSES are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card!!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS- In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we have split into adult and youth clubs. The youth club meets on even Thursdays and the Adult group meet on odd Thursdays. The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY-Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old! What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start!