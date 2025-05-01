Have Your Say – 2025 Northeastern Ontario Employer Survey Now Open

The Northeastern Ontario 2025 Employee Recruitment, Training and Retention Survey is now open and seeking input from businesses and organizations across the region. This initiative is designed to collect valuable information on the opportunities and challenges employers are facing related to workforce recruitment, training, and retention.

The Northeastern Ontario 2025 Employee Recruitment, Training and Retention Survey is a partnership initiative carried out by the four Northeastern Ontario Workforce Planning Boards: the Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC), the Far Northeast Training Board, the Labour Market Group, and Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin.

The survey includes questions on HR issues such as: workforce changes in 2024, anticipated workforce changes in 2025, hard to fill positions, recruitment practices, skills development and training, technological and environmental changes, and challenges and opportunities moving forward.

The results of this survey will provide a comprehensive labour market snapshot, highlighting key issues and challenges faced by businesses and industries across each of the four partner regions, as well as the broader Northeastern Ontario area.

The goal is to have timely, relevant and localized information to guide the planning of employment and training programs, to ensure that those programs align with the needs of employers, and to support efforts to increase the availability of a skilled workforce throughout Northeastern Ontario communities.

For the Algoma District, Silvia Alves, Executive Director for AWIC, believes that “This survey gives employers a direct voice in shaping the future of our workforce. We know businesses are facing unprecedented challenges. This survey is a critical step in gathering the data we need to advocate for the right training and workforce development strategies.” She adds that “by participating, employers are contributing to a regional understanding of labour force challenges and helping us target meaningful solutions that support growth and sustainability.”

The survey is open to all businesses and organizations in the Algoma District until May 31st, 2025. The final report will be released in the fall of 2025. Take the 15-minute survey today. The survey is available now at www.awic.ca