2026 - 3on3

Wawa Minor Hockey, along with players from neighboring hockey communities, turned heads at the annual Open Ice 3-on-3 tournament in Sault Ste. Marie from April 24–26 with an exciting and hard-fought weekend of hockey.

Competing in U8, U9, U10, U11, U12, U13, U14, Women’s Beer and Women’s Rec divisions, every Wawa team battled their way to the top of their pool, earning a spot in Sunday’s semifinals. The energy carried right through the weekend, with big plays, clutch goals, and nonstop effort from every player who hit the ice. While the road ended in the semifinals for some, Wawa celebrated championship wins in the U11, U13, and Women’s Rec divisions, bringing home well-earned titles.

More than the wins, it was the heart, determination, and teamwork shown by these players that stood out. They represented their community with pride, supported one another, and gave it everything they had every shift. That kind of effort doesn’t go unnoticed, and it’s something to be proud of.

A sincere thank you to all the players for their commitment, passion, and sportsmanship throughout the weekend. You made your community proud.

And of course, a big thank you to the coaches and bench staff, parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, cousins, grandparents, and friends who showed up to cheer on the teams. Your support on the bench and in the stands helped fuel the action on the ice.

Author: Deralise Senecal