East Algoma OPP – Help requested in delivery of deceased domestic animals

On April 23, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an animal cruelty complaint after a cardboard box containing deceased domestic animals was discovered in a wooded area along a trail near Mountain Glen Road and Solomon Street in the Town of Blind River.

The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the Mountain Glen Road and Solomon Street trail, or who has video footage of an individual(s) carrying a corrugated cardboard box, to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Please reference occurrence number E260543819.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2000.