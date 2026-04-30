East Algoma OPP – SUV Driver charged with Impaired

On April 29, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols in the Town of Thessalon when police observed a blue SUV fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Water Street and Government Road.

A traffic stop was initiated on Huron Street. During the interaction, officers observed signs consistent with alcohol impairment. As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to the Thessalon OPP detachment for further testing.

Brett BURKE, 37 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Disobey stop sign – fail to stop

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 4, 2026.

The driver was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of death on Ontario roads. If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, or use a rideshare service.