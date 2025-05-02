Thunder Bay OPP – Charges laid after January 24th Fatal Collision

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges following a fatal collision that occurred on January 24, 2024.

On January 24, 2024, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, the North West Region T.I.M.E. Team (Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement) along with Emergency Medical Services, responded to a collision on Highway 17 in Upsala. One individual was pronounced deceased, and two individuals were injured and taken to a local hospital.

As a result of the investigation, Dharmpal SINGH, 30-years-old of Abbotsford, British Columbia, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Dangerous operation causing death

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Traffic safety remains a top priority of the OPP and is a key component of the OPP’s public safety mandate. Investigations resulting in the loss of life and serious injuries can be complex to investigate. As the vast majority of fatal collisions are preventable, thorough and accurate investigations help ensure that motorists who cause these collisions are held accountable for their driving behaviours. The victims and their families deserve no less.