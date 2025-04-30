Breaking News

Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) OPEN

Apr 30, 2025 at 18:30

The highway has been opened.

Apr 29, 2025 at 22:30

Highway 129 remains closed from Thessalon to Chapleau, due to flooding. Length of closure estimated to be at least 12 hours.

Apr 29, 2025 at 15:09

The highway has now been closed in both directions.

Apr 29, 2025 at 13:41

Motorists travelling on Hwy 129 between Chapleau and Thessalon should be aware that there is highway maintenance underway due to a culvert collapse. The highway has been reduced to one lane in the Aubrey Falls area due to a culvert failure.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*