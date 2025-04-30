Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) OPEN

Apr 30, 2025 at 18:30
The highway has been opened.
Apr 29, 2025 at 22:30
Highway 129 remains closed from Thessalon to Chapleau, due to flooding. Length of closure estimated to be at least 12 hours.
Apr 29, 2025 at 15:09
The highway has now been closed in both directions.
Apr 29, 2025 at 13:41
Motorists travelling on Hwy 129 between Chapleau and Thessalon should be aware that there is highway maintenance underway due to a culvert collapse. The highway has been reduced to one lane in the Aubrey Falls area due to a culvert failure.
