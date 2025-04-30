Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) OPEN

The highway has been opened.

Highway 129 remains closed from Thessalon to Chapleau, due to flooding. Length of closure estimated to be at least 12 hours.

The highway has now been closed in both directions.

Motorists travelling on Hwy 129 between Chapleau and Thessalon should be aware that there is highway maintenance underway due to a culvert collapse. The highway has been reduced to one lane in the Aubrey Falls area due to a culvert failure.