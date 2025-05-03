Saturday Morning News – May 3rd

Weatber:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High +6. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -8 overnight.
- Sunday – Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +14. Wind chill -7 in the morning. UV index 7 or high.
- Sunday Evening – Clear. Low +2.
News Tidbits:
- There are still minor traffic delays on Highway 17 south of Wawa as work continues to repair the washouts. There are lights set up just south of Alona Bay for the extensive repairs there.
- Hwy 17 Reduced to one lane in the Montreal River area due to washout repairs.
- Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Alona Bay area due to washout repairs.
