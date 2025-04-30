Hwy 17 (Wawa to Goulais River) Open

Highway 17 is now open. However, there may be traffic delays at Jones Landing where the lane and east shoulder is closed. There were three washouts: Montreal River Hill, Alona Bay (South), and Jones Landing. Please drive with caution, as there may still be road work occuring.

Highway 17 remains closed from Pinewood Drive in Wawa to Highway 552 in Goulais River due to washouts at Jones Landing and Alona Bay. Length of closure estimated to be at least 24 hours.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Goulais River remains closed at this time.

If you are taking the detour please be aware that there is emergency roadwork on Hwy 129 Northbound at SEYMOUR LAKE RD-STURGEON TWP (E), Aubrey Falls. The lane and the north shoulder is closed due to a culvert failure.

Flooding on Highway 17 at Jone’s Landing closed the lane and east shoulder at 7:20 a.m. By 8:16 a.m., ON511 is reporting that the highway is closed.

SE OPP are currently at Pinewood Drive/Hwy 17 barricade refusing travel south to Sault Ste. Marie.

The south end of the highway closure is at the Junction of 17/552.

Detour: Hwy 101 (Wawa) to Hwy 129 (Chapleau) and then to Thessalon (Hwy 129/17) which is east of Sault Ste. Marie (3h 43m, 339km).

