Thursday Morning News – May 1

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. High +12. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low +3.
- Friday – Cloudy with 70% chance of snow or rain. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +6 with temperature falling to +2 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -3.
News Tidbits:
- FYI – Due to continued snow and ice coverage, Lake Superior Provincial Park has delayed the opening day for Backcountry and Day Use Areas to May 9th, 2025.
- Congratulations to pickleballers Toni Rutland (formerly of Wawa) and her teammate Nancy Sharpe who took bronze at the all skills level, 75 age category in the Minot US Open in Naples, Florida!
Travelling Information:
- The moose are out and wandering – please drive with care, they can be seen at all times of the day and night.
- 17 – West of Wawa:
- Little Gravel River (Rossport) Lane and East shoulder closed
- 17 – East of Wawa
- Washout Repairs continue at Montreal River Hill
- Washout Repairs continue at Jones Landing
- 101 – East of Chapleau remains closed due to emergency roadwork for a sinkhole
