Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 2

There are currently no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region since the last update.

  • Haliburton 1 (HAL001) – was a 3.2 hectare fire located on the eastern shore of Gull Lake, northeast of Sugar Island. This fire is now out.
  • North Bay 1 (NOR001) – was a 0.1 hectare fire located on the east shore of Frawley Lake. This fire is out.
